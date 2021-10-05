Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 62.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 736,473 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 14.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,115,000 after purchasing an additional 133,695 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.6% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 685,326 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,956,313.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $100,344,163. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WK traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $139.45. 964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,562. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.07 and a beta of 1.48. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $156.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.