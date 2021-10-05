WINk Achieves Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00475817 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.