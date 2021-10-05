William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 23,353 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,353 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Blueprint Medicines worth $91,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPMC opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.87. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,356. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

