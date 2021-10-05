William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,466 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $77,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equifax by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $253.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.26. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $279.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

