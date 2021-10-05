William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,715 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Align Technology worth $59,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after buying an additional 103,291 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Align Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,122,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 17.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,600,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $648.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $312.72 and a one year high of $737.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $697.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

