William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $135.21 Million Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,772,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,949 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.12% of Certara worth $135,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Certara in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Certara by 56.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Certara by 8.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Certara by 353.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Certara by 139.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Certara news, insider Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $648,552.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,707,772 shares of company stock valued at $620,511,149 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

CERT stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of -99.97.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

