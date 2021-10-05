Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Position Increased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $206.45. 2,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,841. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

