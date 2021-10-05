Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

