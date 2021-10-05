Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Position Trimmed by Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises 0.7% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $57.33. 33,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,985. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $78.19.
In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
