Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Position Trimmed by Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises 0.7% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $57.33. 33,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,985. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

