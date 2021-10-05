Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 26.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 12.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

PAI traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,074. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $17.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

