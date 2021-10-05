Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WERN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,552 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 417.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.66. 541,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,308. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.