Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000.

FCTR opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

