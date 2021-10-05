Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000.

FCTR opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.