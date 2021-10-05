Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in The AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in The AES by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

NYSE:AES opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

