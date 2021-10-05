Wedbush Begins Coverage on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $425.93.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $366.67 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $232.81 and a one year high of $451.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $416.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,781 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,467,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

