WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.050-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $88.92. 1,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

