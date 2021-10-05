Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Shares of WSBF opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waterstone Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 853.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

