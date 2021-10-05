Wasatch Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,857,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,670 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.23% of Camping World worth $117,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Camping World in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Camping World in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Camping World by 566.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CWH remained flat at $$41.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,244. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.