Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 47,852 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,327,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,852 shares during the period. Freshpet accounts for 1.5% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Freshpet worth $379,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 15.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Freshpet stock opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.10 and a beta of 0.63. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,451. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

