Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 278,029 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,590,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,029 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Repay worth $134,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,999,000 after buying an additional 697,665 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after buying an additional 994,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,754,000 after purchasing an additional 435,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 19,822.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 150,445 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,490. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.78. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

