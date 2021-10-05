Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $304.06 Million Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,211 shares during the period. Monro comprises approximately 1.2% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 14.29% of Monro worth $304,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 20.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

MNRO stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.43. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $341.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

