Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $149.84 Million Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,004,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,269,947 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.14% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $149,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at about $7,842,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 278.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 91,463 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at about $3,744,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at about $31,651,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

NYSE MNR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.89. 563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,850. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.