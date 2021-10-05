Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Short Interest Up 32.4% in September

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 713,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 83.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 67,756 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

