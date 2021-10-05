Waltonchain (WTC) Hits Market Cap of $69.48 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $69.48 million and $6.77 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.99 or 0.06872904 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00106551 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,611,054 coins and its circulating supply is 77,890,022 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

