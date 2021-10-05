Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

Several research analysts have commented on VTEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vtex alerts:

VTEX opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.