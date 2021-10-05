Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $48.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,256,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $1,790,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $288,444,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 31.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,391,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $557.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.