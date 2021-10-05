Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

VWAGY opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

