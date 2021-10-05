Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $42.70.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

