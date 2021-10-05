Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

VITL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $685.32 million, a P/E ratio of 89.79 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at $137,834,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vital Farms by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.