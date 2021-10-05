Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

