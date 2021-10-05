VIMworld (VEED) Achieves Market Cap of $46.16 Million

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $46.16 million and approximately $173,487.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,104.54 or 0.08234167 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002134 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00053072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00107896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

