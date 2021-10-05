VIG Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $380.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, VIG has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $380.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000873 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,278,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

