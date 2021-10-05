Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Financial Comparison

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Video River Networks has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Video River Networks and Rafael’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 17.68 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Rafael $4.91 million 114.11 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Video River Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rafael.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38% Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Video River Networks and Rafael, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Rafael beats Video River Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

