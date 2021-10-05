Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VWDRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.