Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Up 5.6%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 67,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,365,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on VET. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
