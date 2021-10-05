Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Up 5.6%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 67,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,365,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on VET. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

