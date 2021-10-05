Verano’s (VRNOF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

VRNOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Verano in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Verano in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Verano to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Verano stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. Verano has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

