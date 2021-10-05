Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of VCM opened at C$15.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$362.15 million and a PE ratio of -831.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of C$12.30 and a 12 month high of C$17.45.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.32 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Acumen Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

