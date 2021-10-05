Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $220.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $155.15 and a 52-week high of $229.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.39.

