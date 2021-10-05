Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by McMahon Financial Advisors LLC

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after buying an additional 473,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after buying an additional 243,747 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,134,000 after buying an additional 153,275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.49. 41,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.