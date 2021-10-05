Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 61,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,126,343 shares.The stock last traded at $87.17 and had previously closed at $88.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

