Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after purchasing an additional 632,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,079,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,366,000 after acquiring an additional 94,960 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,419,000 after acquiring an additional 191,167 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.37. 7,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,114. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

