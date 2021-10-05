Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s 10th Largest Position

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.6% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

VEA traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. 37,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,470,626. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63.

