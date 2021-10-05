VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF makes up 0.7% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

SHYD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,409. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

