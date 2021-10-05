VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,201,000 after buying an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,232,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,362,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after acquiring an additional 343,714 shares during the last quarter.

SMH opened at $249.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.13. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $173.06 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

