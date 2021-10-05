VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of BJK stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period.

