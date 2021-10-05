Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Position Raised by Lafitte Capital Management LP

Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 23.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 433,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the quarter. Universal Logistics comprises about 6.2% of Lafitte Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lafitte Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. 33,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $422.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

