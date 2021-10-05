Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $780.18 million, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $257,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Allan Domb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.15 per share, for a total transaction of $168,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

