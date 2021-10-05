United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 53.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 124.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

