United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $34.67 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.42.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.89 on Friday. United Bankshares has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $42.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after buying an additional 315,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 102.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,650 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136,845 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

