Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $213.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Union Pacific's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even in the current uncertain scenario. In May, the company's board announced a by 10% hike in its quarterly dividend $1.07 per share (annualized: $4.28). Moreover, Union Pacific anticipates to repurchase shares worth roughly $7 billion in 2021 The company's strong free cash flow generating ability (up 8.6% in first-half 2021) supports its shareholder-friendly activities. Improvement in overall volumes as economic activities pick up pace is an added positive. However, escalation in fuel costs (up 33% in the first six months of 2021) as oil prices move north led to a 6% rise in operating expenses. High debt/EBITDA ratio and tepid automotive demand are further concerns. Operational disruptions due to hurricane Ida are also worrisome.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.11.

UNP opened at $205.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average of $218.89. The company has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

